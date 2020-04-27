Sky reveals changes in viewing habits since the lockdown

Sky identifies top trends among viewing habits in lockdown.

The pay TV service has, unsurprisingly, recorded an increase in television consumption and app/broadband usage

Across Sky households, there was an increase of 28% in the number of downloads for Sky boxsets (total 34m), the BBC saw an increase of 28% (total 22m) and All 4 downloads grew by 66% (total 11m). The use of apps such as Netflix and YouTube on Sky Q is also up by a third which translates to more than 50 million requests.

Programmes such as Henry Danger and Peppa Pig are proving popular when it comes to keeping kids entertained whilst Sky Cinema viewing has seen a rise by 45% with Rocketman and Secret Life of Pets both being a particular draw. With people unable to get their fix of live culture, Sky Arts has also seen an increase of 55%, with live performances from Elvis, Queen and Johnny Cash proving the most popular.

On the news front, Sky News has seen a 230% increase in viewing with much of the benefit being seen in lunchtime bulletins. BBC News at One is up by 70% and ITV news is up by 53%.

“Interestingly, we’re not just seeing viewers watch comedies or old classics to escape these uncertain times, but watching a broad mix of genres including chewy premium dramas and cinematic comedy as well as more escapist TV. We’re seeing that people are looking for variety in lockdown, no longer able to go to their weekly yoga class or their favourite restaurant, Brits are being imaginative, looking at ways to recreate their favourite pastimes at home. Importantly, people are doing what they can to stay in touch with loved ones, with a rise in traditional calls.” – Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky

People have been ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ during lockdown

BBC drama Our Girl has also proved popular

Top 20 downloads: Save Me Too (Sky Atlantic) 3,123,306; Bulletproof 2 (Sky One) 2,584,063; Friday Night Dinner (All 4) 1,527,705; Hitmen (Sky One) 1,478,073; The Nest (BBC) 1,223,683; Save Me (Sky Atlantic) 1,165,514; Game Of Thrones (Sky Atlantic) 1,089,987; Our Girl (BBC) 962,649; London Kills (BBC) 883,427; Chicago PD (Sky Witness) 851,453; Keeping Up With The Kardashians (E!) 801,698; Westworld (Sky Atlantic) 791,541; Bulletproof (Sky One) 786,879; Sex And The City (Sky Comedy) 780,485; Liar (ITV) 764,675; Coronation Street (ITV) 763,961; Modern Family (Sky One) 740,534; The Shield (All 4) 664,479; Spooks (BBC) 654,479; This Country (BBC) 546,540

Sky has seen the highest ever TV viewing among its customers, an increase of almost a third. With more time at home, Brits are watching on average an extra 72 minutes of TV a day, equating to a grand total of 5.5 hours. This rise is even greater for younger age groups reversing the decline in TV viewing seen in recent years with 16-34 year olds watching 45% more TV, an extra 85 minutes a day. Sky Broadband usage was up 33% year-on-year in March 2020.

App usage on Sky Q has increased by almost 70% including growth from Netflix and an increase in first-time users on YouTube – with gyms, restaurants and theatres out of action, those with a passion for fine foods, fitness and the arts are having to turn online.

With no commute people are also watching TV earlier than usual, with the peak viewing time for live TV now an hour earlier at 8pm. Viewing on demand has being seeing spikes around 9am, as people no doubt tune into Joe Wicks morning PE classes, and between 2-4pm, suggesting that kids are catching up on TV at the end of the home-schooling day. Finally, there has been a 60% increase in voice calls made by Sky Mobile customers with people speaking on average for more than an hour per week.