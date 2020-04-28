ITV let the women loose again

Popular daytime live debate series Loose Women is to return after six weeks of repeats.

“At Loose Women we have made it our mission to stop the stigma and start a conversation about mental health, covering issues from postnatal depression to anxiety and addiction. With many of our viewers struggling with lockdown, speaking openly and honestly about mental health worries to offer comfort and advice has never felt more important.” – Loose Women Editor, Sally Shelford

‘Adhering to all of the necessary social distancing requirements, there will be some adjustments to the broadcast of Loose Women during this first phase of returning to air…’

ITV’s Loose Women is set to return to screens with brand new shows from Monday 4th May at 12.30pm. The panellists will return on Monday for the first live studio show since being off air for six weeks.

And in addition to providing viewers with their daily dose of warmth, laughter, and topical debate, the long running daytime treat with a female slant will continue to shine a spotlight on mental health issues as part of their award-winning Lighten the Load campaign.

Adhering to all of the necessary social distancing requirements, there will be some adjustments to the broadcast of Loose Women during this first phase of returning to air ITV note.

This includes only three women will be in the studio with one panellist joining via video link. There will also be some pre-recorded shows across the week in addition to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit the footfall at the studios.