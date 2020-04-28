PRS Emergency Relief Fund raises over £2.1m for songwriters and composers

More than £38,000 has been donated to the Emergency Relief Fund by the general public.

“The PRS Emergency Relief Fund has helped thousands of music creators since the pandemic began. Thank you, PRS, for helping to keep music alive.” – PRS for Music member, actor, comedian, and writer, Matt Lucas

PRS for Music, the organisation which represents the rights of songwriters and composers in the UK and across the globe, announced today that the PRS Emergency Relief Fund has raised over £2.1m to help its members severely financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since its launch in March, the PRS Emergency Relief Fund, formed in collaboration with PRS for Music’s charity partners PRS Foundation and PRS Members’ Fund, has helped over 3000 songwriters and composers, with more than £1.2m paid out so far.

To further fundraising efforts and raise awareness of the PRS Emergency Relief Fund, PRS Presents LCKDWN, a 24-hour virtual gig featuring over 50 artists took place online from midday (BST) on Friday 24th April. Viewers from more than 60 countries tuned in to see the likes of Tom Walker, Big Narstie, Alfie Boe, Nadia Rose, Joy Crookes, Katie Melua, Nitin Sawhney, Roachford, Linda Perry, Black Futures, KT Tunstall, D.J S.K.T, Oscar Jerome, Yizzy, Tim Wheeler (Ash) and Shadow Child perform.

Throughout the virtual gig, music royalty including Melanie C, Nick Mason CBE (Pink Floyd), Joan Armatrading, Anastacia, Chris Difford (Squeeze), Rick Wakeman (Yes), Gary Numan, Peter Gabriel (Genesis), Imelda May, Muff Winwood, actor and comedian Matt Lucas, and classical composer Howard Goodall CBE all sent through video messages in support for the cause and those performing as part of PRS Presents LCKDWN.

“We have seen first-hand the difference the PRS Emergency Relief Fund has made and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has donated so far. Our members are under threat as many parts of the music scene grind to a halt. They need to eat, support their families and pay rent – without industry support the future is challenging during this terrible time. Together we can get through this.” – Andrea C. Martin, CEO, PRS for Music

More than £38,000 has generously been raised and donated to the PRS Emergency Relief Fund by the general public and PRS for Music staff, with other substantial donations coming from companies across the music industry.

Over half of all money raised for the PRS Emergency Relief Fund has been donated by PRS for Music’s charity partner, PRS Members’ Fund.

Originally formed in 1934 to support songwriters and composers during the Great Depression, PRS Members’ Fund has served PRS for Music members in times of crisis for over 80 years. Thanks to its supporters, the charity helps those in need with financial, physical and emotional support, through emergency grants and immediate assistance with sheltered housing, health checks, and counselling.

You can watch performances from PRS Presents LCKDWN again for a limited time here: prsformusic.com/presents/lockdown