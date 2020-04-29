BBC Comedy launches Galton & Simpson bursary

The bursary will award £5,500 to develop a script for broadcast consideration.

Alan Simpson and Ray Galton outside BBC Television Centre, 1970

The scribes, responsible for comedy hits such as Hancock’s Half Hour and Steptoe and Son, first met in 1948 while recovering from life-threatening tuberculosis in a Surrey sanatorium.

The pair became close friends, enjoying the same comedy programmes and comedians including the much-loved Goon Show on BBC Radio. Writing saved them, and together they wrote themselves into good health, going on to become one of the best loved and most enduring writing partnerships in comedy history.

“At a time when everyone is feeling the effects of isolation it’s particularly apt to celebrate the life and work of two people who originally met in a sanatorium and went on to define what television comedy could be.” – BBC Press Office

BBC Comedy is celebrating their work by launching a new Galton & Simpson Bursary for Comedy Writing, aimed at helping a new comedy writer or writing partnership to build their career.

“The Galton family are proud that the BBC have decided to honour dad and Alan’s achievements with this Bursary Award. They never forgot the advice and encouragement they received when starting out and were always keen to help newcomers to the profession. We hope this bursary will reflect their beliefs and their outstanding contributions to their craft, inspiring others to come forward with new ideas.” – The family of Ray Galton

Tessa Le Bars, Galton & Simpson’s manager, said: “I am delighted that the BBC is honouring Ray and Alan’s legacy with this bursary. In doing so it recognises the importance of their achievements and influence as the originators of British sitcom.”

Steptoe and Son became a massive sitcom hit for the BBC.

The bursary is a collaboration with the Mental Health Foundation since research has continually demonstrated that creativity can help mental well-being by providing a channel of release and self-expression.

“Being involved in creative activities can have a powerful and lasting effect on our well-being and protect our mental health. We welcome the Galton & Simpson Bursary for Comedy Writing which pays tribute to these great writers and because comedy is a wonderful way to bring people together in laughter and hope.” – Dr Antonis Kousoulis, Director of the Mental Health Foundation

The bursary will be open to all and will be for a writer or partnership of writers working on any theme. Applicants are asked to provide a sample script of 30 pages with a maximum duration of 30 minutes, supported by a series development plan and a short biog.

BBC Comedy will shortlist four projects for further consideration. The winner will have their script developed for broadcast consideration, with advice and input from leading industry practitioners, and receive a bursary of £5,500.

“These comedy founding fathers met in adverse circumstances and went on to set the template for the modern British sitcom. Their work has endured and been appreciated for decades past and no doubt decades to come. Great comedy is often born out of adversity, as the imagination sparks creative expression. This bursary is aimed at giving opportunity to new comedy voices in these trying times.” – Shane Allen Controller of BBC Comedy

Sample scripts, series plans and biog/statements can be submitted to Galton&Simpson.Bursary@bbc.co.uk. The application deadline is 5 June 2020.