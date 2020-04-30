Tom Allen to look back on television adverts for Channel 4

Comedian Tom Allen is to delve into the advertising archives in a new series for Channel 4.

During a romp through six-and-a-half decades of commercials that made us gasp, laugh, cry and buy, Tom reveals what some of Britain’s most iconic ad campaigns really say about us.

“I’m delighted to be analysing the world of advertising which, in our consumer age, has really dictated how we see ourselves. I don’t even know who I am unless I’m buying something! If I buy Ski Yoghurt – does that make me a health freak? If I choose Diet Coke – does that mean I should take my top off? Would drinking Cinzano make me Joan Collins??! Anyway, fingers crossed it’s just as glamourous as the programme Mad Men, but here’s hoping I don’t start smoking, drinking Scotch during the day and having an affair with my secretary.” – Tom Allen

Channel 4 note that viewers can expect playful spoofs and plenty of laughs from Tom Allen: Ad Man, which will be filmed at the home Tom shares with his parents.

The thought-provoking and humorous four-part series will see the funnyman delve into the issues of gender, race, class and Britishness, exploring how our evolving attitudes to these has been reflected in the ads beamed into the nation’s living rooms.

“The show will not only allow Channel 4 viewers to enjoy the nostalgia of revisiting some well-loved TV ads, but also reveal how they reflected the surprising and sometimes shocking attitudes of yesteryear, with Tom’s trademark wit and humour bringing the perfect mix of entertainment and insight to proceedings.” – Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment at Channel 4

Tom Allen: Ad Man is produced by Boundless, and may air under a different title.