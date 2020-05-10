Listeners to be cast away in Your Desert Island Discs

Lauren Laverne has launched Your Desert Island Discs.

The first Desert Island Discs was recorded in the Beeb’s bomb-damaged Maida Vale studio on 27th January 1942 and aired in the Forces Programme at 8pm two days later. The show originally posed, to a well-known person, the question ‘if you were to be cast away alone on a desert island, which eight gramophone records would you choose to have with you, assuming of course, that you had a gramophone and an inexhaustible supply of needles’.

Now, with isolation a reality for many of us, the BBC is opening the format up to the public.

On Friday 5th June at 9am, Lauren Laverne will host Your Desert Island Discs on Radio 4 – a special programme featuring music chosen by the public, and the stories behind these choices. The format twist will celebrate music’s ability to uplift or provide solace, and include some of the stories and music choices of those most affected by the pandemic.

“One of the reasons Desert Island Discs is so loved is that it invites us all to think about the role music plays in our lives. It can be a powerful friend during stressful periods and I want Radio 4 to capture the tunes that have helped the nation get through this crisis so far, whether they’ve provided joy, reflection or comfort, and the stories that accompany them. “We hope many people enjoy thinking about and sharing their music of choice and that Your Desert Island Discs day is a moment for the nation to come together and hear each other’s stories, as well as experience some musical escape as listeners find themselves ‘castaway’ during this strange time.” – Mohit Bakaya, Controller of Radio 4

Throughout the day on 5th June, more stories from people around the UK can be heard in BBC Radio 4 programmes including Woman’s Hour, Today, World At One, and PM. Radio 4 Extra will also be delving into the archives from Saturday 6th June, including:

Desert Island Discs at 75 anniversary special, extended editions of classic Desert Island Discs episodes with Sir David Attenborough, Mary Berry, and Ant and Dec, and editions of Desert Island Discs Revisited, with castaways including Victoria Wood, Kathy Burke, Tom Hanks, Maya Angelou, and Ken Dodd.

The Beeb is asking would-be participants for Your Desert Island Discs to email their story and musical selection to desertislanddiscs@bbc.co.uk before 16th May. Alternatively, this information can be shared on social media using the hashtag #YourDesertIslandDiscs.

Desert Island Discs was presented by Kirsty Young between 2006-2018. Pictured with David Beckham.