E4 to celebrate Big Brother’s 20th anniversary

Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal will help choose and dissect classic episodes of the original ‘lockdown show’.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show will revisit some of the juiciest, most memorable Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother episodes.

Original host Davina McCall and Channel 5 era winner and spin-off presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will introduce each show reflecting on some of their favourite moments and reliving the drama.

“I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn’t miss one single episode. Not one week goes by when I don’t quote big brother in some form. It made me laugh, it made me cry and most importantly it taught me to never judge a book by its cover. I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience. And of course, all you diehard fans out there…It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you.” – Davina McCall

The brainchild of Dutch entertainment mogul John de Mol, Big Brother originated in the Netherlands in 1999, with Channel 4 bringing to screens a UK version the following year with Davina McCall as host.

The production was a ‘social experiment’ in which members of the public were filmed around-the-clock as they co-habited a custom-built house for several weeks.

They would have to nominate each other for eviction with the decision on who goes then being put to viewers who could follow the housemates’ antics via a live feed (much reduced in the Channel 5 era) or nightly highlight shows. The winner would receive a large cash prize.

Former Big Brother winner Brian Dowling was the first host of the show when it moved to Channel 5.

Emma Willis, the final host of Big Brother with Rylan Clark-Neal, who presented Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother ended its run in 2018 on Channel 5; the broadcaster snapped up the rights to the then decade-old format in 2011 after it was dropped by Channel 4.

A celebrity version was launched in 2001 – originally as part of Comic Relief – and remained a companion to the main series until they were both cancelled in 2018. The UK has also seen a number of short-lived spin-off series including Big Brother Panto, Teen Big Brother, and Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack.

Daily news/magazine programmes Big Brother’s Little Brother and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side ran alongside the show on Channel 4 and Channel 5 respectively, the latter presented by Clark-Neal between 2013-2018.

“After being off air for nearly two years I’m so excited to be bringing some much-needed Big Brother back to our lives. Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes. There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes.” – Rylan Clark-Neal

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 noted of the commission: “Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the greatest episodes of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will be playing on E4. For some it might be the first time they’ve seen the shows, for others a chance to relive some properly iconic TV. We can’t wait to see which moments Davina and Rylan pick.”