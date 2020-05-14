Sky Atlantic celebrate Gangs of London ratings success

Gangs of London is Sky Atlantic’s second biggest original drama launch ever.

The first episode of the Sky original has a cumulative audience of 2.23m, making it Sky Atlantic’s second biggest original drama launch ever.

The Pay TV service further noted that Gangs of London is its most binged show of the year with 997,000 choosing to watch to the ninth and final episode of the series within two weeks, and which has already increased to 1.26m as the series pushes into its third week.

There have been over 16.6m downloads across the series so far.

“We are delighted by the response to Gangs of London and to have brought Gareth Evans’ unique cinematic vision to the small screen for the first time. This epic saga, with family at its heart and visceral action-packed fight sequences has taken audiences on an immersive journey into the underbelly of London’s modern-day criminal underworld. The record-breaking results are testament to Sky’s ongoing commitment to innovation and championing the very best of bold, British drama.” – Director of Drama and Sky Studios, Cameron Roach

Gangs of London launched to much critical acclaim back in April with EMPIRE describing it as ‘intensely cinematic in a way that is rare for British TV’ while GQ said it’s ‘a strong early contender to be the best show of the summer’.

Other recent successes for Sky Atlantic’s original drama slate include Save Me Too, Britannia, and ten times Emmy winner Chernobyl which, with 4m tuning into the final episode, is Sky Atlantic’s most watched original drama ever.

Gangs of London is produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister.