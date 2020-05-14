h Club ‘Virtual Musical Theatre Hour’ to star West End performers

Following the launch of their new free digital membership, h Club London have announced a brand new virtual musical theatre hour.

Party like the West End of the sixties, all virtually of course.

The event entitled Sunday in the Club with Oscar is to launch as part of their ongoing commitment to the theatre community.

The sessions, which are produced by Danielle Tarento, will take place bi-weekly on Sundays at 6pm (starting 24th May), and will be hosted by Only Fools and Horses The Musical star Oscar Conlon-Morrey, who will be joined by a host of leading West End musical actors for chats, laughs and some belting songs.

For the first session on 24th May, Oscar will be joined by performers from shows including Six, Avenue Q, Bat Out of Hell, Follies and Waitress, with Julie Atherton, Velma Celli, Rob Fowler, Sharon Sexton, Samuel Holmes, Joel Montague, Danielle Steers and Alex Young in attendance.

‘Sunday in the Club with Oscar’ will be available completely free of charge via Zoom to all of h Club’s digital membership. The club have launched a free online membership for people who work in the creative industries for the period of the COVID-19 lockdown, providing much-needed solace for the creative communities, which have been particularly badly impacted by the pandemic. The club, which has suspended all fees for current members, hopes to support and connect individuals during this challenging time.

The membership is open to people who work in advertising, marketing & PR, architecture & design, digital media, fashion, film, gaming, music, publishing & writing, sports, tech, television broadcast, theatre & performance and visual arts.

Those interested in this and future events will need to fill out an application via the h club online form, and all successful applicants will be notified within 48 hours of submitting an application.

Any performers with West End credits who would like to perform at a subsequent session should email here.