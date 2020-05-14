Six new community radio stations to launch

Ofcom this week announced the award of six new community radio licences in England and Scotland.

“Community radio stations provide a new voice for hundreds of local communities across the UK. Fuelled by the hard work and enthusiasm of volunteers, they reflect a diverse mix of cultures and interests and provide a rich mix of mostly locally-produced content.” – Ofcom

The new stations will serve communities in Dunfermline in Scotland, and Kent London and North Somerset in England. Community radio services are provided on a not-for-profit basis, focusing on the delivery of specific social benefits to a particular area or community.

More than 300 community radio stations are currently on air with the six new community radio licences awarded to Croydon FM, DH1, Dover Radio, Radio West Fife, Rainbow Radio and Select Radio. The licences are awarded for a five-year period.

Croydon FM (Croydon FM C.I.C), will serve the culturally and ethnically diverse community of Croydon and surrounding areas. It will provide a platform for local music talent as well as taking part in community outreach and fundraising.

DH1 (Digital Hits Network Limited), is a station for residents and visitors to North Somerset and the surrounding areas. It will be run by a large group of volunteers, many with FM and community radio experience.

Dover (Dover Radio CIC), is for people in Dover and the surrounding areas. It will be run predominately by volunteers from the local community and will offer broadcast training opportunities.

Radio West Fife (Radio West Fife SCIO), will serve Dunfermline and the surrounding communities. The station will offer local and specialised programming to underserved audiences including the retired and elderly, young people, students, minority groups, single parents and the unemployed.

Rainbow Radio (Rainbow Broadcasting Limited), will offer a range of musical genres, as well as speech programmes in a variety of languages, for the African migrant community living and working in south London. The station will also provide opportunities for local people to get involved.

Select Radio (Select Radio Limited), will target younger people who live, work or study in the London Boroughs of Croydon, Southwark, Bromley, Lewisham, Greenwich and Bexley. The station will support locally produced music and provide training opportunities for the community.