Summer of Secrets season for Sky History

Step into The UnXplained with SKY HISTORY, and explore the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries.

From the producers of Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island comes the second venture into The UnXplained, an eight-part non-fiction series that explores subjects that have mystified mankind for centuries.

Hosted and executive produced by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner, each hour-long episode features compelling contributions from scientists, historians, witnesses and experiencers, each seeking to shed light on how the seemingly impossible can happen.

From deadly cults, to prophesising future crimes, to mysteries around extreme weather, The UnXplained delves into phenomena that conventional science is yet to answer for.

The series examines mysteries such as a house that narrowly dodges the path of a tornado, what riches lie on Oak Island (as seen on the SKY HISTORY series Curse of Oak Island) and how searching for them has cost six men their lives and why rocks and stones have been figures of worship for centuries.

With these questions perplexing even the greatest human minds, The UnXplained steps out into the darkness once again to discover whether there is such a thing as the unknown, or whether it is only temporarily hidden or misunderstood.

The series premieres on Sky HISTORY Tuesday at 9pm from 9th June. All episodes will be available on catch up services. HISTORY® will become Sky HISTORY on 27th May on all broadcasting platforms across the UK.

The UnXplained with William Shatner is part of a brand-new season of programming on Sky HISTORY which delves deep into the world of conspiracies, ancient mysteries and the bizarre in Summer of Secrets.

Summer of Secrets highlights: