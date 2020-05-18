Dame Helen Mirren and David Walliams team up with Barnardo’s to offer video calls

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it takes to win an Oscar or create an iconic sketch show character then you’re in luck because Barnardo’s is making dreams come true.

“In partnership with Barnardo’s I am offering one of you the exclusive opportunity to join me for a Q&A over video conference, with all the money raised going towards their coronavirus appeal, helping them continue their vital work with the UK’s most vulnerable children.

“You will have the chance to ask me a series of questions – they could be about a role I’ve played, about becoming an actor or actress or anything else that you’ve always wanted to ask about my work – within reason of course! Just click the link to find out how to enter. I look forward to meeting you – see you soon!” – Dame Helen Mirren

The leading children’s charity has teamed up with some of the UK’s most loved stars to help banish the lockdown blues with its Fifteen Minutes with Fame prize draw.

Winners really can have a one to one chat with Oscar-winner Dame Helen Mirren or actor and author David Walliams. These celebrities are the latest Barnardo’s ambassadors and supporters who are offering members of the public the chance to win a 15 minute video call with them. Big names already offering calls include Dame Emma Thompson, Russell Howard, Catherine Tate, Jamie Vardy and Lennie James, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Each entry costs £5 and all proceeds go to the Barnardo’s emergency appeal, to help the charity continue its vital work supporting vulnerable families across the UK during these very challenging times.

“I’m working with Barnardo’s to give you the chance to have a special one to one video chat with me. Perhaps if you have children I could read them a bedtime story, or you can ask me questions – or if you really want I can dance for you like a monkey!” – David Walliams

To enter all people need to do is go to this link on the Givergy website.

“The vulnerable children Barnardo’s supports need us now more than ever. We’re working round the clock to adapt our vital services, so we can continue to help children and families – whether face to face, on the phone or through an App. But we cannot do this alone, and with our shops closed and major events cancelled, we’re more reliant than ever on the generosity of our friends and supporters, as well as the British public. This is why I’m so grateful to our fantastic ambassadors and supporters, and to everyone bidding for 15 Minutes with Fame. The funds raised will help make sure we can support vulnerable children through this crisis.” – Barnardo’s Chief Executive Javed Khan