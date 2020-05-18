Samsung look at lockdown viewing habits

Samsung Electronics UK has undertaken research that explored just how significantly viewing habits have evolved in recent weeks.

Joe Wicks talks to GMB about his online exercise in lock-down videos.

“Samsung’s research reveals interesting patterns in how the TV is now playing various roles in households. From the popularity of shared and interactive game-playing, such as quizzes, to using screens for educational material for helping children to continue to engage with the school curriculum – TV screen time is unquestionably playing a central part, and therefore offering some insight, into how many people are coping and developing whilst going through these unprecedented times.” – Dr Kairen Cullen, Chartered Educational Psychologist

The poll across a range of UK adults shows how screen time is not only being maximised to bring vital forms of the new TV favourite, ‘edutainment’, but also helping many stay connected with multiple generations as 1 in 5 admit their TV is now their primary source of contact with friends and family from other homes.

It is no surprise that for almost two thirds (61%) of respondents living with children, TV screen time for the kids is also up, as 1 in 3 said their children are using screen time to play online video games to socialise with friends or family members.

In a juxtaposition, the results also share insights to how the TV is the modern day ‘home school’, serving kids who are depending on screen time to provide their edutainment. Forty per cent of survey respondents said that their children are now using TV screen time to watch educational videos and programmes to help encourage vital learning and development.

“Encouragingly, contact with the older generation may also have been extended because of this increased and more diverse TV usage, with younger people actually teaching and enabling older people who until now have typically been less proficient in their use of new technology. This is heartening and hopefully will serve to raise positivity in inter-generational relationships as well as relationships in general, because if we can help each other at this uncertain and difficult time then future possibilities look bright.” – Dr Kairen Cullen, Chartered Educational Psychologist

Edutainment isn’t stopping short at kids – as one half of UK adults answered that they have been able to maximise their own time at home to better themselves and keep the mind motivated – through watching documentaries or tutorials. The highest skill as answered by over a fifth (22%) of respondents’ centres around learning new recipes, followed by 1 in 10 Brits revealing that screen time has helped them learn craft skills, showing that many households are ditching prime time TV to perfect their new craft.

Physical health improvements continue to be a TV trend, with almost 20% of Brits saying they have learnt new exercises and a further 1 in 10 have gone gung-ho giving a Joe Wicks PE lesson a go, showing how through using their screens, the nation has found new ways to maintain their health and wellbeing.

One of the key motives driving the Edutainment trend is the rise of intergenerational gaming, as an impressive 1 in 5 Brits are using gameplay to engage with friends and family. With 1 in 8 of 18 -24 year old respondents saying they now spend time teaching external friends and family members, such as their grandparents, aunts and uncles, on how to play trending online games to help relatives spend valuable ‘virtual’ time gaming and socialising with their families.

The new norm for TV screen time is now serving as a pivotal role in enabling families to socialise together, as well as boosting morale by playing virtual games.