Breeders returns for a second series

The Sky Original comedy, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, has been renewed for a second series.

The acclaimed first series is currently available on demand on Sky One and on streaming service NOW TV.

“So pleased we get another go at Breeders. I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team… we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest.” – Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman stars as Paul, a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was. His partner in this impossibly steep parental climb is Ally (Daisy Haggard), who runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she’s technically asleep.

In the first series, Paul and Ally are juggling fulltime careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles).

When Ally’s estranged father Michael (Michael McKean) appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child, but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul’s own parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong), are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently….

“With scripts of this calibre, hilarity and honesty, and a cast lead by the uniquely relatable Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, it’s no surprise Breeders struck such a huge chord with viewers. Hats off to Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the team – we can’t wait to give birth to a second series.” – Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios

Academy Award®-nominee and double Emmy® Award-winner Simon Blackwell served as showrunner and created the series with double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison and Emmy and BAFTA®-winning Martin Freeman.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Sky and FX have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma. That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that.” – Chris Addison

Simon Blackwell joked that the second series is “the icing on a cake we’ve checked carefully for any possible trace of peanuts.”

The Sky original is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for Sky and FX Networks.