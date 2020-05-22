Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature announce new shows

Sky has announced nine new documentaries and factual shows ahead of the launch of its new factual channels, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

The new feature-length documentaries and series include definitive biographies of Stephen Hawking with access to his friends and family and Tina Turner with exclusive access to the star herself, alongside a look at Hollywood legend Steve McQueen.

Two powerful sports documentaries include The United Way about Manchester United, led by legend Eric Cantona and Tyson Bruno, a feature length film charting the sensational highs and lows of two of boxing’s biggest icons.

Lancaster is the story of the legendary Lancaster Bomber, synonymous with the Dambusters, and the brave servicemen that flew them. And from the world of music there is The Go-Go’s which looks at the pioneering female punk band and Look Away, a bold documentary which looks at the darker side of rock and a subject that has been glossed over for decades: statutory rape.

In a landmark natural history series, Sky Nature introduces Shark with Steve Backshall, a series committed to dispelling the myth of sharks as cold-blooded killers, showing the misunderstood predator in a brand-new light.

“These new commissions showcase Sky’s investment in world-class original content and the breadth and range of factual shows our customers will be able to find on Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature. With the launch of these two new services and Sky HISTORY, we want to provide viewers with compelling, engaging and informative TV, a place where nature and documentary fans can gravitate to.” – Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content for Sky

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature, alongside the rebranded Sky HISTORY launch on Wednesday 27th May, and will be available to all Sky and NOW TV customers at no extra cost.