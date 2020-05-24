Keith Lemon’s craft series continues with Mel B

Lemon tests the mettle of four more competitive crafters tonight on Channel 4.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft is an inventive series in which skilful competitors turn crafting on its head to create Prop-like, mic-drop craft of epic proportions.

Filmed in a surreal factory set, each episode features four crafters who must use their unique creative skill set, to stick, sew, hammer and craft their creations in to life. Over two fantastical rounds, Keith Lemon and co-host Anna Richardson help the grafting crafters navigate through the tasks as they construct their spectacular creations.

This week Scottish stay at home dad, Simon, constructs San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge entirely from copper piping, whilst aeronautical engineer Adam takes his inspiration from the Statue of Liberty which he recreates from copper coloured wire and chicken wire.

Art student Kisa makes a Singapore Super Tree from Styrofoam tubes and fake foliage, while designer and part-time clown Gem harks back to her childhood home of Sydney to produce a mixed media creation based on the entrance to Luna Park.

Keith then has the unenviable task of choosing just three crafters to go through to the Celebrity Commission. This week’s celebrity client is Spice Girl legend and yoga fan Mel B, who is after a bespoke feature for her well-being room. After six hours of crafting Mel then chooses the winner and takes home their craft.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft continues tonight at 8.15pm on Channel 4.