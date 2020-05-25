Third series of In the Long Run heads to Sky One

Sky original comedy In The Long Run will is to return to Sky One for a third series.

“Nothing beats a funny story from someone who was there! I can’t wait for viewers to see series three.” – Idris Elba

All episodes of the third instalment that transports us back to 1980s East London – the decade of shell-suits and turtlenecks – will be available to watch from 22nd of July on NOW TV.

Creator and exec producer Idris Elba is back on our screens as Walter Easmon, alongside wife Agnes (Madeline Appiah), younger brother Valentine (Jimmy Akingbola) and making her debut this series, Walter’s mum (Ellen Thomas). Bill Bailey returns as Bagpipes with wife Kirsty (Kellie Shirley), work colleague Rajesh (Neil D’Souza) and Kobna (Sammy Kamara) back on the decks.

The third series of this semi-autobiographical Sky One comedy, loosely based on Idris’ own childhood, sees the welcome arrival of Walter’s mum from Sierra Leone with Walter desperate to impress. Bagpipes has a near death experience that makes him question the meaning of life.

Valentine finally finds love and Kirsty sets up her own catering business all while Agnes gets suspicious as some developers start taking an interest in the Eastbridge Estate, threatening the very existence of the community.

“Our chests are puffed out with pride for the return of Idris Elba’s award-winning ‘In The Long Run’. Chapter 3 has more LoLs than ever and as we’ve come to expect, is shot through with family, community and togetherness.” – Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios

Series one and two as well as the Christmas Special of In The Long Run are available now to watch on Sky and NOW TV.