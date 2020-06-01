Coronation Street resumes production

Coronation Street’s cast and crew have returned to work after an enforced production break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew. With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming. And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible. I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.” – Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston

Earlier today (Monday 1st June) ITV announced that the production team began a health and safety induction to familiarise themselves with the new protocols that are now in place throughout the studios and on the Coronation Street set. The new safety measures are in accordance with the recently issued TV production guidelines which will be observed whilst filming the top ITV soap.

The crew are also undertaking the preparatory work necessary to recommence filming next Tuesday, 9th June 2020 at the programme’s studios in Trafford, Manchester. The pattern of recording will initially produce three episodes per week.

The return to filming will ensure the soap, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in December, stays on air in July. ITV are currently still airing episodes recorded before the pandemic brought production to a standstill in March. The new episodes will be scheduled once the current batch have all aired.

The production break on Corrie is the first since the three-month hiatus in late 1979 when ITV went off air from August to October while all production was halted at ITV studios across the UK.

Iain MacLeod Coronation Street producer

New safety measures, implemented to make filming possible, include a fixed cohort system with crew members designated to a specific studio or the Coronation Street exterior lot. The filming units will be maintaining safe social distancing with cohort managers in place to ensure this takes place. Cast and crew will have their temperatures checked on a daily basis by an external company, who are specialised medical advisors.

Intensive cleaning and sanitisation of areas where filming is taking place will occur on a daily basis, crew members will use their own assigned equipment, props will be sanitised with the design team working at a safe distance, make up and costume will work remotely with members of the cast and office staff will continue to work from home to ensure fewer people in the building.

ITV notes that it will follow an individual risk assessment process for members of cast and crew who are classed as being clinically vulnerable, with septuagenarians plus excluded from the initial period of filming.

Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston has overseen the return to filming alongside Head of Production for Drama and Continuing Drama, Matt Cleary, Series Producer Iain MacLeod and Production Manager, Lee Rayner.