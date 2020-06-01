Channel 5 commissions royal documentary series from STV

Channel 5 has commissioned a four part factual series from STV Productions.

“Revisiting the stories that made the news while hearing from the journalists who wrote the headlines, gives a whole new perspective to the Royal scandals we think we know.” – Craig Hunter, Creative Director, Factual for STV Productions

STV Productions has been commissioned to produce a factual documentary series for Channel 5 offering a fresh exploration of the Royal family, told through their compelling and often troubled relationship with the British press.

Each of the hour-long episodes provides a new take on the biggest Royal stories of the last 60 years, told through their sensational royal scoops, iconic pictures and most memorable front pages. Reflecting the social history of the time, it includes one episode exploring Diana’s relationship with the press, Diana Vs The Tabloids; and three episodes entitled The Palace and the Press: Held to Account / Young Royals Under Fire / Royals Behaving Badly.

The House of Windsor might consider the tabloids to be a nuisance but there’s no denying the role of the popular press when it comes to holding the Royal Family to account. But is this intrusion into their personal lives justified? This new series questions both sides of the debate, the difference between what is public interest and what’s interesting to the public.

The tabloids are dogged in their pursuit of a story. From investigating Princess Margaret’s lavish lifestyle, to raising questions about Charles’s ability to be King, and uncovering Prince Andrew’s association with a convicted paedophile, the media have been there to scrutinise every scandal and Royal misdeed.

STV Productions adopts innovative and stylistic ways of bringing both iconic and lesser-known archive to life, combined with revelatory interviews from journalists of the time. Narrated by actor Rupert Penry Jones the series tells the story for a new generation with a fresh perspective.