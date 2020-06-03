BBC One to air EastEnders specials to fill ‘new episodes void’

BBC One celebrates EastEnders with Secrets From The Square as well as a selection of iconic episodes from the past.

“EastEnders has been at the heart of BBC One since its inception 35 years ago. While going off air was never in their plan, we and the EastEnders team knew straight away that this would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate the show, look back on cherished memories of all those momentous episodes whilst taking a look around Albert Square and the cast may just give us some teasers as to what’s to come when they return. ” – Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment

BBC One will run out of new EastEnders episodes on June, 16, the BBC have confirmed. Plans for filming to restart on the soap aren’t coming into effect early enough to prevent a blackout, however BBC One is hoping to lessen the impact of the drought by celebrating the show’s past on Monday and Tuesday nights.

On Monday nights fans will get a unique chance to look behind the curtains of EastEnders and gain insight from the cast on what it’s like to play their iconic characters when Secrets From The Square premieres on Monday 22nd June. On Tuesday nights, viewers will have the chance to relive some of the unforgettable moments from the past as BBC One shows a selection of iconic episodes including the classic two hander between Den and Angie Watts, Sharongate and the explosive reveal of Max and Stacey’s affair to name just a few.

Secrets From The Square will be hosted by Stacey Dooley who will sit down each week in Ian Beale’s restaurant, Walford East, with two different members of the cast to reflect on their time on the show, tease what’s to come when EastEnders returns as well as the occasional sneak peek behind the scenes.

Legends of Albert Square including Letitia Dean, Adam Woodyatt, Diane Parish, Tameka Empson, Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright to name just a few, will be looking back to their first memories of the show, the juiciest dramas to hit Walford and telling stories from behind-the-scenes.

In the past year Stacey Dooley has hosted BBC’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star and The One Show, now taking on the role of host on Secrets From The Square, Stacey noted she was ‘delighted’ to be presenting the Walford specials adding that she’s grown up watching the goings-on in Albert Square ‘so walking on to Albert Square was a surreal experience’. Dooley added she’s ‘loved every minute’ interviewing ‘Enders legends for the new show.

EastEnders will be returning to filming at the end of June 2020. The production was halted on March 18th due to the Coronavirus situation across the country. The department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport confirmed that from June film and TV production is permissible as long as social distancing rules are implemented and followed.

“I’ve always been a fan of EastEnders and have been keen to collaborate with the team there. I’m delighted that the Entertainment Department have this special opportunity to work with the cast and production team. Together we’ve developed a new format, exploring the wonderful characters and great moments from the last 35 years. With Stacey Dooley guiding us through, I know this will be a fun and revealing look back and forward at the residents of Albert Square.” – Suzy Lamb, Managing Director, Entertainment & Music, BBC Studios

EastEnders currently airs at 8pm (times occasionally vary) on Mondays and 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

