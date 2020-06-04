Catch Young Doctors star Ric Herbert in concert online

Cut loose with Ric Herbert and The Get Rich Band this Saturday

Ric Herbert has starred in television series such as Rescue Special Ops, Underbelly, Home & Away, All Saints, Sweet and Sour, Prisoner: Cell Block H, A Country Practice and The Sullivans, but UK audiences will probably remember him best as Roger Gordon in The Young Doctors. Roger had to come to terms with life confined to a wheelchair following a tragic accident.

As well as being an actor, Ric is also a busy voice over artist and performs regularly with his band Get Rich.

The band will be covering hits by the likes of The Rolling Stones and Joe Cocker at Music@ Street Market in Crows Nest, NSW, Australia this coming Saturday (6th June) but fans who are based overseas or interstate don’t have to miss out on the action due to the tyranny of distance.

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology you can enjoy the concert in high definition from the comfort of your own home by booking your place at the party on the Sticky Tickets website.