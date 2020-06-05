Tim Davie to replace Tony Hall as BBC Director-General

The BBC Board has appointed Tim Davie as the 17th DG of the BBC.

Tim who is currently Chief Executive Officer of BBC Studios will take over the role from Tony Hall on 1 September.

“Tim has a strong track record as the CEO of BBC Studios and is one of the most respected names in the industry. His leadership and experience, both outside the BBC and within, will ensure that we are well placed to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming years. Tim has an enthusiasm and energy for reform, while holding dear to the core mission of the BBC.” – Sir David Clementi, Chairman of the BBC Board

As the Corporation’s chief executive officer and editor in chief, the Director-General of the BBC is responsible for the creative, editorial and operational leadership of the BBC within the UK and around the globe.

Davie said that the BBC’s importance had been emphasised in the last few months and that he is “honoured” to be appointed its next DG.

“Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world,” Davie said. “Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”

Current Director-General, Tony Hall, added of his successor “I’m delighted that Tim has been appointed as the next Director-General. He is a fantastic leader. I wish him every success for the future. I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”