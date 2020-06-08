Hollyoaks to resume production

The news follows Elstree Studios also resuming more operations.

“To safeguard the health, safety and welfare of all involved in the production of Hollyoaks, new work protocols will be in place. All cast and crew will attend a safety induction to familiarise themselves with the revised way of working prior to production re-starting.” – A Channel 4 spokesperson

Lime Pictures and Channel 4 have today confirmed that Hollyoaks will resume production at their Childwall studios in South Liverpool this week.

The return to the programme base comes ahead of a return to recording onset in July. The Channel 4 drama, which is shot differently to other soaps with single-camera, will increase in episodes from its current two nights a week to four nights a week from September. Channel 4 schedulers believe at the moment the earliest the saga will return to its five nights a week output will be at some point in 2021.

Hollyoaks currently air two episodes a week from the stock produced before lockdown commenced, with classic editions filling the void in a strand entitled ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ introduced by cast members via webcam. The series went out of production on 22nd March due to the global pandemic and Government lockdown measures.

Although Elstree Studios did not close during the lockdown, access was restricted to those working on-site and Studio administrative staff worked from home. Strict protective measures have been put in place for those returning to work on the Elstree Studios site. These include the wearing of masks or face coverings, social distancing and temperature checking by a paramedic at the front gate entrance. The Borehamwood site saw operations begin their first phase of returning to normal on June 2nd.