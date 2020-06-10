Streaming services pull Little Britain

The sketch show has been taken off iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox.

Thai Bride Ting Tong, played by Matt Lucas, is one of the series’ controversial characters

The Matt Lucas and David Walliams series was expunged from Netflix’s content offering on Friday (6th June) after concerns resurfaced over some of its characters.

The programme featured Lucas and Walliams wearing make-up to portray characters from different races and has also come under fire for its ‘stereotypical portrayals’ of vulnerable sections of society.

The BBC and Britbox took Little Britain off on Monday noting that “times have changed” since it first aired.

“There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review,” a spokesperson said. “Times have changed since Little Britain first aired [between 2003-2008] so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”

Netflix has also taken down Lucas and Walliams’s airport-set sketch series Come Fly With Me, which was removed from BritBox in November and hasn’t been available on iPlayer since its original broadcast in 2011.

The streamer has also distanced itself from reports that it is in negotiations with the pair to revive Little Britain.

Earlier this year, Matt Lucas, commenting on the possibility, said that they would “love to bring it back”.