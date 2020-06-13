BBC unveil its Wimbledon 2020 coverage

Wimbledon 2020 may have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but that won’t stop the BBC serving up over 50 hours of tennis action.

Sue Barker will be live from The All England Lawn Tennis Club from the 29th June as she looks back at some of the highlights from The Championships. Tim Henman and Boris Becker will join Sue in the studio with John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova adding their thoughts via video link. Current tennis stars will also speak about how they’ve been coping away from the tennis court.

Clare Balding will be fronting Wimbledon Rewind which will air weekdays on BBC Two. Over three hours, Clare will revisit some of the classics including the women’s 1969 final between Ann Jones and Billie Jean King, Boris Becker v Kevin Curren in 1985, the men’s final between Goran Ivanisevic and Andre Agassi in 1992 and the women’s 2012 final between Serena Williams and Agnieszka Radwanska.

“Whilst there will be no live play this year, we’re looking forward to bringing plenty of Wimbledon action to tennis fans this summer. Incredible victories, crushing defeats and expert comment and opinions from our tennis teams will combine for a fortnight of entertainment.” – Director of Sport, Barbara Slater

Special documentary One Day offers a look back at the famous day of 14 July 2019 which saw one of the most incredible Wimbledon men’s final matches of all time and the England men’s cricket team winning the World Cup for the first time ever. Relive the tense five hour back and forth between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer and the electrifying moment the England men’s cricket team stormed to victory against New Zealand. One Day will air on BBC One at 7.00pm on 12th July.

The Wimbledon 2020 fortnight kicks off on 28th June at 12.05pm on BBC Two with a look back at the epic men’s final in Wimbledon 2019 Review. The BBC Sport website will live stream coverage while hosting a series of votes for the public to have their say, including selecting the top ten Wimbledon finals to ever take place. Bespoke video and written content will be available daily alongside a mixture of fun quizzes and features to keep tennis fans entertained.