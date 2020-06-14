Davina McCall returns to Big Brother

Big Brother returns to our screens tonight as Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal take a look back at some of the best shows ever.

Tonight marks the first time Davina has returned as a host of a Big Brother show in ten years. She will be joined by former Celebrity Big Brother winner Rylan as they look back at the most iconic episodes to be aired on Channel 4.

The first episode to be screened is from the first ever series of Big Brother, which aired 20 years ago. It’s the one where ‘Nasty’ Nick Bateman is confronted by Craig Phillips and fellow housemates, accusing him of cheating the game.

Nick was eventually kicked out of Big Brother for trying to cheat the game and propelled the reality show into a megahit.

Former Big Brother host Emma Willis

E4 has confirmed that former presenters Emma Willis and Dermot O’Leary will also be making appearances as the four look back at some top reality TV moments. Big Brother: Best Shows Ever is only looking back at the series’ which aired for the first ten years and not any that were later made for Channel 5.

The first week of episodes feature two from the civilian Big Brother series, and three from Celebrity Big Brother. Viewers will get a chance to relive Nikki Grahame’s meltdown from BB7, Chantelle Houghton’s secret mission from CBB4, Jackie Stallone’s infamous arrival to CBB3 and Ulrika Johnson and Verne Troyer’s serenade in CBB6. Each episode will air at 9.00pm on E4, beginning tonight (Sunday 14th June).

Emma Willis grills Roxanne Pallett

Big Brother was axed by Channel 4 in 2010 but was resurrected a year later by Channel 5 with series two winner Brian Dowling as host. He was dumped after just two series and replaced with Emma Willis, who had been fronting the spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side. It’s not known if Brian will be making an appearance on the Best Shows Ever show.

Channel 5 pulled the plug on the show in 2018 – its final celebrity version attracted press attention the show had not seen in years following the now infamous ‘punchgate’ which involved Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas, who went on to win the series. The final civilian series was won by Cameron Cole, the youngest ever winner, aged 19.