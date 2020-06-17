BBC Two factual commissions to look at puppy progress and garden improvement

The Beeb have announced two new factual series for BBC Two.

Your Garden Made Perfect will give viewers across the nation breath-taking and innovative inspiration ideas on how to transform their gardens into the most desirable space in their house.

The six-part series will use cutting edge technology and VR to show owners the true potential of their outdoor areas. Standing in digital versions of their uninspiring plots, an extraordinary transformation will take place, revealing spaces that fundamentally improve the way people live.

In each episode, competing designers will go head-to-head producing their vision of how a neglected space could be reimagined. The owners must then decide which ingenious design to turn into reality. It’s designer v designer as they vie to win the commission and build their garden in real-life, but the ultimate goal is a new space that allows the family to live in a way they could previously only dream of.

“With the nation having been on lockdown, gardens have never played such an important role. They’ve allowed us to step outside and escape from being confined inside. Your Garden Made Perfect will transform how people use outdoor space, showcasing breath-taking designs that will allow us to all discover the hidden potential that lies just beyond our back door.” – Kitty Walshe, Joint MD, Remarkable TV

Your Garden Made Perfect is produced by the team behind the hit BBC Two show Your Home Made Perfect.

12 Puppies And Us: The Next Chapter will follow a dozen families across Britain who have just become puppy owners, as they navigate their first difficult, but also joyful, few months together. The series will also re-visit some of the dogs who featured in previous RDF series, 10 Puppies And Us, that aired on BBC Two in 2018, to find out how the different breeds have developed over the last two years.

The series will look at both adopted rescue and responsibly-bought puppies, that face a range of behavioural challenges a new puppy can present, from the first ever walkies to toilet training fails. From flavour-of-the-month breeds such as Whippets and Daschunds, to dogs who provide specialist services and care, this series will explore how to raise a puppy from cradle to adolescence and on to adulthood.

“The recent lockdown has seen a surge in interest from people wanting to take on a puppy and from a really diverse range of families and backgrounds. From tiny dogs like the Chinese Crested Powderpuff to Great Danes, people are looking into some very different breeds, so it will be intriguing to see how each family deals with the challenges of their particular pup. And they’ll be growing up in dramatically different environments – from city flats to open farmland. It will also be fascinating to be able follow up on the pups from previous series to see how they have developed over two years. There will be some recurring bad habits, but also some surprising transformations to marvel at.” – Dan Barraclough, Executive Producer, RDF

12 Puppies And Us: The Next Chapter will also air across six-parts, produced by RDF Television.