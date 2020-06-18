C4 diet series to get the nation ‘lockdown exit ready’

Lockdown Diet is a new three-part series for Channel 4 presented by Dr Michael Mosley.

Michael will be sharing facts, tips, his diet expertise and ground-breaking lifestyle plan, to get us all looking and feeling even better than we did before lockdown.

This timely series will see six members of the British public, who all struggled to maintain their health and fitness under full lockdown, take part in Michael’s 21-day experiment to try and improve their health and lose weight, but will they be able to stick to it?

“My hope is this series offers people practical advice to overhaul their lifestyles in what has been an anxiety inducing time for most. Using cutting edge science, I want to give people the confidence and knowledge to safely lose excess weight, boost their immunity and improve their overall health. I can’t wait to get started.” – Dr Michael Mosley

In just three weeks Michael will try to dramatically overhaul their approaches to food and fitness, to do this each episode will concentrate on a theme. Diet- Michael will help each person embark on a healthy eating plan, to shift the pounds and unlearn any lockdown bad habits they have made. Exercise -Michael will give each person a tailored regime to help get them back into the world of working out. Lastly, Immunity – he will coach them in how to boost their immune systems and revolutionise their bodies from the inside out.

Michael’s wife and bestselling cookbook author Dr Clare Bailey will be on hand throughout the process to show us how to cook healthy, immune boosting meals that can easily be incorporated into Michael’s bespoke plan. Michael believes that the consequences of maintaining lockdown eating habits would be “serious and far-reaching”.

“I’m excited to be working with Michael Mosley and C4 on this timely, life-changing series that will show us how to lose the pounds and boost our immune system. Never has there been a more crucial time to make our health a priority.” – Anna Miralis, Executive Producer at Wall to Wall

The series, produced by Wall to Wall for Channel 4, may air under a different title.