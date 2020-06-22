Black History Matters strand for Sky History

Black History Matters airs this coming weekend on the revamped former History channel.

The evening will be a special programming event focusing on Black history which explores the effect of historical, political and social experiences of Black men and women.

The Black History Matters programming event follows Sky’s recent announcement that they aim to tackle racial injustice, to invest more in diversity and inclusion and to use the power of its voice and reach to highlight issues of racial injustice by developing significant new content plans.

The programming event will start with a one-hour virtual ‘round-table’ discussion of the recent tumultuous events in America, following the brutal killing of George Floyd. Entitled The Time Is Now: Race and Resolution, featuring leading Black activists, experts and commentators, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, President of the NAACP Derrick Johnson, comedian and activist Amanda Seales, and is chaired by Carlos Watson, editor of Ozy.

The headline offering will be the UK premiere of Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution, a one-hour UK premiere documentary featuring activist, author and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which highlights the stories behind African Americans who fought on the side of the revolutionaries in the American War of Independence.

The special documentary tells the story of the war within the revolution through the eyes of some of the most significant African American figures of America’s foundation including: Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley and James Armistead Lafayette.

The programming will begin at 6pm on Sunday 28th June on Sky HISTORY. Showing on the Amazon Prime service, HISTORY PLAY will be: MLK: Marked Man and Epic Warrior Women: West Africa.

6pm The Time Is Now: Race and Resolution

7pm Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America

8pm Epic Warrior Women: West Africa

9pm Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution

10pm LA Burning: The LA Riots

12am Divided States: Europe

And as well as the evening schedule a video on demand collection is to be added to Sky VOD featuring a number of Sky HISTORY documentaries including Rise-Up: The Movement That Changed America, The LA Riots: 25 Years Later and 1968: The Year that Changed The World.