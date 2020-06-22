Drive-in gigs for Beverley Knight, Gary Numan and the Kaiser Chiefs

Live Nation Entertainment is to host a number of drive-in gigs with some of the UK’s biggest names.

“Venues will open across the UK at the end of July until September 2020 and in line with government guidance. Performance timings will vary across the day. There will be morning, afternoon, early evening and late evening performances, depending on the artist and productions. Some performances will run twice on the same day. Gates will open ahead of the performances in line with the pre-event information that will be sent to attendees 3-7 days prior to the show.” – Live Nation

Utilita Live From The Drive-In – a series of live drive-in concerts situated across 12 venues in the UK Live Nation is re-imagining the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars. Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the U.K.’s premier drive-in experience featuring a series of music concerts, theatre performances, comedy shows and family experiences this Summer.

The gigs will see some of the biggest names in UK music perform live on stage backed by a full concert production that audiences can experience from the comfort of their designated area, with each vehicle appropriately distanced from one another. Utilita Live From The Drive-In will also offer carefully curated family events for kids of all ages from West End theatre extravaganzas to interactive science shows, fun live music and DJs and some very well-known TV stars and characters from children television – more to be announced and added to the schedule.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In confirmed live performances with more to be announced already include: Ash, Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Camp Bestival Live, Cream Classical Ibiza, Dizzee Rascal, Embrace, Gary Numan, Jack Savoretti, Kaiser Chiefs, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, The Streets, The Zutons and Tony Hadley. Performance schedules can be found now at LiveNation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein.

Tickets for Utilita Live From The Drive-In events went on sale at 10am today (Monday 22nd June).

“Ensuring the best experience for everyone, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will have a capacity of approximately 300 cars per show and boast concert quality sound from a live stages with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens, creating an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe Drive-In setting adhering to the Government’s current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.” – Live Nation

Tickets, attendance details and artist information: LiveNation.co.uk