BBC Two’s Hospital gets sixth series

BBC Two has commissioned a sixth series of the award-winning documentary series Hospital, produced by Label1.

The order follows the critically acclaimed two-part Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19, which was filmed at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust from the first day of lockdown and over the peak of the pandemic. The new six-part series, will return to the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust to chart the next stage of the story, as services across the NHS are reinstated following the impact of Covid-19.

With exclusive access, Hospital will continue to take viewers up close to the story, as the Royal Free London, a world-leader in the treatment of infectious diseases, tries to resume a normal service in the wake of the pandemic. With waiting lists predicted to double by the end of this year and many patients wary of returning to hospital for urgent treatment, staff face many new challenges in rebuilding the health service.

“Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19 was one of the most candid, challenging and brilliant programmes to have documented this crisis. It has been our privilege to reflect the work of the staff and the lives of the patients at the Royal Free London and I am delighted to see the series return later this year.” – Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two

Speaking about the new series, which will air on BBC Two in the autumn, executive producer Lorraine Charker-Phillips said: “it was an honour to be able to document patients’ stories and the extraordinary work of the Royal Free London at the height of Covid-19 and we are delighted to be returning to shed light on their work across the trust as they begin to resume services and plan for the future”

Hospital has previously been filmed at the Imperial College Healthcare Trust London and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and across several Trusts in Liverpool.