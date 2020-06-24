The Salisbury Poisonings rates well for the Beeb

The first episode has received a seven-day consolidated figure of 10.0 million viewers (43.7%), making it the biggest new drama across all channels since 2018.

All-screen +7days data also reveals the episode has attracted 10.3 million viewers to date.

“We are delighted that The Salisbury Poisonings has had such an impact and resonated with the nation. We are incredibly proud to have celebrated members of a city whose bravery and resilience kept safe an entire community, and can’t thank Adam, Declan and the production team enough for their meticulous efforts in bringing their story to screen.” – Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama

The BBC One drama, written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions, focuses on the impact the 2018 Novichok poisonings had on the local community.

The three-part drama, which is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer, has averaged a seven-day consolidated figure of 9.1 million viewers and averaged an all-screen +7day figure of 9.6 million. The drama has also attracted around 1 million 16-34 year-olds for each episode so far (according to seven-day consolidated data).

“We’re thrilled The Salisbury Poisonings has had such a positive response. It was a privilege to be able to tell the extraordinary real-life stories that lie at the heart of the drama and wonderful they have resonated in the way they have.” – Laurence Bowen, Dancing Ledge Productions CEO

The Salisbury Poisonings is available to watch here on BBC iPlayer.