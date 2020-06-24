Gangs of London returns for a second series

The inner workings of the largest criminal organisation in London are to be unearthed again as Sky announces series two of Gangs of London.

The aptly-named series, produced by Pulse Films & Sister, follows gang warfare in the capital. The series has been praised for its contemporary take on the gangster genre and cinematic fight sequences.

Gangs of London will go back into production next year and return to Sky Atlantic in 2022, the Pay TV broadcaster notes. The series was created by visionary award-winning filmmaker of The Raid film franchise, Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery.

In the meantime, the drama is set to explode on to screens around the world as AMC has picked up rights for series one of the smash hit in the US and will also join as a co-producer for Series two.

Viewers in the US will be able to watch the first series of Gangs of London this autumn on AMC, with the show also scheduled to air on Sky in Germany and Italy this summer.

“Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome AMC to our gang for Series two alongside the teams at Pulse Films, SISTER and Sky Studios. Will the Wallace family rise again, will the Dumanis remain loyal to their new allies and who is Elliot really working for? All these questions and more will be waiting for Sky viewers when Gangs of London returns to screens in 2022.” – Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s MD of Content

The second series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content and Cameron Roach, Director of Drama at Sky Studios, with Gabriel Silver as the Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa are the executive producers for Pulse Films alongside Jane Featherstone for SISTER.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution and Pulse Films will share further international licensing rights for the show.