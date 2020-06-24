National Television Awards 2021 postponed

The National Television Awards have been postponed until April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the organisers notes that it has been put back a few months and that “tickets will be honoured for the new date”.

“The National Television Awards has today announced that the 2021 NTAs has been rescheduled to Tuesday 20th April 2021 and tickets will be honoured for the new date. Information about new NTA voting categories being launched in 2021 and the first round of voting will be released this Autumn.” – Statement from the National Television Awards

The awards were first held in August 1995 at the Wembley Conference Centre with GMTV‘s Eamonn Holmes. The production was glammed-up and moved to the Royal Albert Hall the following year – with News at Ten’s Sir Trevor McDonald adding a touch of gravitas to proceedings as the new host.

In 2008, after thirteen annual nights of gong-giving, Sir Trevor retired from the programme which gave ITV a chance to ‘X Factor‘ the format with Dermot O’Leary fronting a more modern tone and direction. The new-look saw the action move to the O2 arena and the show itself rescheduled from October to January. After 10 years as host, O’Leary quit the show last year with David Walliams stepping into his shoes, but reports suggest that Walliams won’t return for the 2021 ceremony after taking criticism of his debut as host to heart.

As with the TV Times Awards, televised from the 1960s to the 1980s, the National Television Awards are voted for entirely by members of the public who can vote for their favourite drama, soap opera, actor, actress and presenter to name only a few.

David Walliams hosted the 2020 ceremony