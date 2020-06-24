Shorter run for Strictly Come Dancing this year

The Beeb is committed to getting the show on air but the fun and sparkle will be rationed this year.

A spokesperson for the show has confirmed that this year’s series ‘will have a slightly shorter run than usual’.

“The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year,” they noted. “To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual. “The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.” – BBC Strictly Come Dancing

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse lifted the glitterball trophy last year in more normal times

Strictly Come Dancing, by far the BBC’s most popular entertainment series, usually reappears on BBC One in early September when the celebs get their first taste of the ballroom and are assigned a professional dancing partner.

The show then takes a short break, returning to BBC One towards the end of September for the live shows. It’s not known by how much the BBC intends to cut things down this year.

The show has been the subject of much speculation during the pandemic as, like with many programmes, changes to the way things are done on and off screen are inevitable.