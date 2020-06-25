Celebs to go Virtual Dating on E4

Love is in the air, virtually of course, for celebs looking for romance after lockdown.

“Diversifying funding models to create quality content is more important than ever to E4 and we’re excited to be working with the brand Extra to see how celebs navigate the dos and the definitely do nots of romance, relationships and possibly rejection in this brand new dating landscape.” – Vivienne Molokwu, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor

E4 is to put the dating skills of four celebrities to the test in brand new series Celebs Go Virtual Dating. This new spin off to E4’s flagship reality series Celebs Go Dating, will bring all the dating drama of its sister show, but with the added challenges of video vetting love matches and trying to find that spark on a socially distanced date. How will our frisky four fare when getting up close and personal is off the table? Will they still excel in turning on the charm, or buckle under the remote pressure?

Since the beginning of lockdown in March, the UK’s pool of singles have been spending an average of seven hours a week ‘virtually dating’. With an even greater need for human interaction during this time, will the Celebs Go Dating agents successfully find our famous four somebody they could see themselves isolating with?

The series will see expert dating agents, Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson return to the celebrity dating agency, ably assisted by junior Client Coordinator and celeb confidante, Tom Read Wilson. The trio will guide the celebs through the un-chartered and potentially choppy waters of online love and distanced dating. Rob Beckett will also be back delivering his trademark wit as voice-over.

The celebrities will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“We are so excited to bring Celebs Go Virtual Dating to people’s screens. It’s a really interesting time to see how everyone is dating during lockdown and our brave celebs are going to let us in on how they are doing it all wrapped up with the hilarious voice-over magic of Rob Beckett.” – Head of Unscripted Content for Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff

Voice over: Rob Beckett.