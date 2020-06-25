‘NHS Superstars’ to be celebrated by BBC One

Celebrities show their appreciation for healthcare workers in this one-off Beeb special.

“It has been a privilege to bring together these remarkable stories, especially at a time when NHS workers are so cherished by the whole nation. We hope people will find this programme as moving and inspiring to watch as it has been for us to make.” – Lynn Sutcliffe, Managing Director of Mighty Scotland

From the heartfelt to the hilarious, each celebrity will share stories of personal interactions they’ve had throughout the years with NHS workers. The stars will speak candidly as they show their admiration, respect and thanks to those incredible doctors, nurses, midwives and other healthcare workers they and their loved ones have encountered in their lives.

Some of the stars taking part in the show include Sir Lenny Henry, Shirley Ballas, Adrian Lester, comedian Rosie Jones, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Beverley Knight, Amanda Holden and many more.

Fronted by award-winning writer, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay, the show is inspired by his latest book which is a collection of thank you letters.

“I’m thrilled to be (the least famous) part of Dear NHS Superstars. It’s a joyous celebration of our greatest achievement as a nation, a huge and heartfelt thank you to the 1.5 million people we all owe our lives to, and a harrowing demonstration of what closing hairdressers for three months does to the hair of celebrities.” – Adam Kay

Transmission dates for Dear NHS Superstars will be announced in due course.