ITV Hub revisits some of 2020’s most talked about shows

This Summer there will be more to explore on the ITV Hub as the vod platform revisits some of the most talked about TV shows so far this year.

In drama, viewers will have another opportunity to binge must see scripted commissions White House Farm, Quiz and Flesh and Blood, as well as the most recent series of Liar and Bancroft.

Meanwhile, reality television enthusiasts can enjoy a second fix of the 2020 series’ of Love Island, Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown, Ibiza Weekender and last year’s TOWIE.

Across factual, unmissable documentaries including Breaking Dad, Harry on Sandbanks, Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip and Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai return to the platform.

ITV notes that the Hub now has over 30 million viewers.

The service recently became the home of a new Britain’s Got Talent spin off, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen, while its archive offerings include Euro 96 and Classic Coronation Street and Classic Emmerdale.

“As more and more of our audiences look to the ITV Hub to watch ITV programming, we’re continuing our transformation of the platform by expanding our programming catalogue over the summer to ensure we give our viewers the opportunity to binge on the best drama, factual and reality shows from 2020.” – Steve Forde, Director of Digital Products, ITV

For those looking to go further back than 2020, the biggest collection of British boxsets across genres is available on BritBox, which brings the best in past, present and future programming and award-winning content to viewers all in one place.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans can now catch up with classic episodes on the hub