ITV, UTV and STV to ‘Pause for Applause’ for the NHS birthday celebrations

The ‘Channel 3’ broadcasters will ‘pause for applause’.

Scenes in NHS hosptials are common place across many ITV serials and dramas, pictured a moment of medical attention in Coronation Street.

“These have been a tough few months for people all over the UK. From key workers in the NHS and in other fields to everyone staying at home to help beat the virus, so many have done so much for the greater good. So the NHS’s birthday feels like the perfect moment for ITV to join in in encouraging us all to say thank you to each other and have a (socially distanced) cup of tea with a neighbour.” – Clare Phillips, Director of Social Purpose for ITV

As the NHS celebrates its 72nd birthday, ITV across England and Wales, UTV in Northern Ireland and STV across Scotland will pause its transmission at 5pm on Sunday 5th July to celebrate the heroic efforts of key workers across the UK, and everyone who’s been staying at home to help in the effort against coronavirus.

In this special moment of national thanks, programming will be temporarily suspended to encourage people up and down the country to assemble for what is being described as the ‘biggest and loudest’ Clap for Carers gathering.

Reflecting upon the valiant undertakings of NHS staff, other key workers and those who have volunteered and helped keep services and community networkers going throughout the pandemic, this final Clap for Carers will recognise the importance of community and national unity. Members of the public will be urged to applaud one more time and reflect alongside family, friends and neighbours on the bonds that have sustained the nation in recent months.

This is one of several national anniversary activities planned by The Together Coalition, which is working alongside the NHS for the anniversary, paying particular attention to the renewed sense of community spirit forged over the past few months.

It is also supported by NHS Charities Together, the fundraising organisation behind the One Million Claps campaign, for which ITV was official broadcast partner, who want to use this moment to say the Biggest Thank You Ever.