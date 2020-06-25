Showtime picks up We Hunt Together

We Hunt Together heads stateside.

“I’m delighted that Showtime has picked up We Hunt Together. I am sure they’ll be a fantastic partner for us on this dark, distinctive thriller, which has already gone down brilliantly with Alibi’s audience in the UK. It’s a testament to the quality that Philippa and the team at BBC Studios have delivered. With more dramas in the pipeline, it’s shaping up to be a powerful partnership.” – UKTV’s Director of Commissioning, Richard Watsham

Following its UK premiere, BBC Studios has announced an international sales deal with American pay TV network, Showtime, for hit UKTV Original drama series We Hunt Together.

The six-part thriller, written by Gaby Hull and produced and distributed by BBC Studios, will debut on Showtime at 10pm on Sunday 9 August. It premiered on UKTV ‘s Alibi channel last month and immediately proved a hit with 719k viewers tuning into the first episode. In the UK, the series is available as a boxset on Sky, and the DVD is set to be released next month.

Eve Myles, Babou Ceesay, Hermione Corfield and Dipo Ola star in the ‘gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story’.

The psychological thriller explores the intoxication of sexual attraction, the dangerous power of emotional manipulation, and how finding a volatile form of solace in another can have dire consequences as two conflicted coppers track down a pair of deadly killers.