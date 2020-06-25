musicMagpie reveals what the UK is streaming, and how they are doing it

The Streaming habits of a nation revealed.

Streaming services like Netflix have completely transformed the film & TV industry, making it normal for box sets to be polished off over the space of a weekend.

musicMagpie have surveyed the UK to reveal what the new streaming etiquette guidelines are, how often they are watching, and what the most popular series are.

Episodes and binging:

Getting absorbed in a series is a sure-fire way to lose track of an evening thanks to auto-play. But how many episodes until its officially considered a binge? 16 – 34-year olds are watching 4 episodes at a time on average, and would consider 5 a binge. The 55+ age range are only managing 1 episode at a time on average, and would consider 3 back to back as bingeworthy and 25 – 35 year olds spend just under 2 hours watching streamed content each day, 55+ spend half that at 1 hour.

Couples who stream together:

A hectic schedule can sometimes mean its difficult to continue watching a series together as planned. But how many of us have succumbed to temptation? Well 39% of people surveyed have carried on watching without their partner, 33% re-watched with their partner, pretending they hadn’t seen it and 28% had an argument with their partner about one watching something without the other. 24% watched it without their partner to annoy them after an argument and 21% have fallen out with their partner over choosing something to watch.

Lockdown viewing habits:

Chances are many of us might be watching a bit more TV than usual lately. The average person has watched 3 series since lockdown began while over half of the UK (51%) have increased the amount of TV/films they stream and 52% have revisited an old favourite series.

What’s worth watching?

With so many options, it can be difficult to know where to begin. We find out what the nation thinks of some of the most popular series of the past decade. Sherlock is the most watched series of all, with 55% of respondents having seen it.