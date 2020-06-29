Sky records big hits for Brassic series 2

The comedy, starring Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan, has become the pay-TV broadcaster’s ‘most rapidly binged returning comedy’.

To date, the new series has seen 5.9 million requested downloads.

The second series launched with a seven-day cumulative audience of 1.51 million for the opening episode, with more than 800,000 viewers completing the box set within the first fortnight of launch. The show has also caught the eye of new viewers, with Sky logging a further 2.8m downloads for series one.

Crated by Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, the series follows the antics of a gang of inseparable mates as they thieve, bribe and joyride their way through life.

A third series is due to go into production later this year. The second ended with Vinnie (Gilgun) finally admitting his feelings for Erin (Michelle Keegan) before being apprehended by the police after raucous stag and hen dos and the theft of an entire wedding reception.

“What a thrill to see record numbers of our customers enjoy Brassic in super quick time. It’s captured the imagination of fans, including England cricket vice-captain Ben Stokes who tweeted his love for the show. The combination of brilliantly honest writing and an outstanding cast have left them hungry for more – roll on season 3!” – Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios

The 6 part 60-minute comedy was produced by Calamity Films.