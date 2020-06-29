Nathan Waddington joins King Bert Productions

King Bert Productions has appointed Nathan Waddington as its Director of Children’s.

Waddington takes up the role from September, and will be responsible for overseeing King Bert’s children’s production slate, of which recent successes include the Enid Blyton adaptation of Malory Towers, which was aired on CBBC in the UK and The Family Channel in Canada, and a number of of Walliams adaptations including The Midnight Gang and Grandpa’s Great Escape.

In his new role, Waddington will be tasked with overseeing and expanding King Bert’s production and development slate, and with sourcing new projects in the children’s and pre-school genre. He has over 20 years of experience in children’s television and will report into King Bert’s Managing Director Jo Sargent.

Waddington succeeds Grainne McNamara, who is leaving to take on a new consultancy role within the production sector. She will continue to work with King Bert in this new capacity. Prior to King Bert, he was the Head of Children’s at BBC Studios, where he was responsible for the children’s portfolio with a focus on development and content sales and a diverse slate including live action global hit The Next Step through to the animated pre-school series Bluey from Ludo Studios in Australia.

“Jo and the team at King Bert are developing and producing some of the most exciting, diverse and original children’s content I’ve seen for a while. They are skillfully bringing their years of primetime comedy experience to the children’s genre and I’m incredibly excited to be joining them as their slate and reputation continues to grow.” – Nathan Waddington

Waddington started his career at Nickelodeon in compliance and programme acquisitions before progressing at Fox Kids and Disney through his roles within Acquisitions and Programming at Jetix Europe (formerly Fox Kids). He later held the position of Director of Co-Productions and International Sales at Planet Nemo, overseeing the implementation of sales and development strategies.

“Nathan has an incredible track record and remarkable expertise across the children’s sector and he is a fantastic addition to the King Bert team. We’re seeing a strong demand for smart, emotive and high-end children’s and family content and Nathan’s experience will help to further expand King Bert’s production slate for the UK and international territories for young viewers worldwide.” – Jo Sargent, King Bert Productions, MD

King Bert productions was established in 2014, with executive producer Jo Sargent, Conor McCaughan and David Walliams serving as company directors.