Sky History commissions Forged With Steele series 2

A+E Networks® UK has commissioned a second series of Forged with Steele for Sky History starring 22-year-old blacksmith and Youtube personality Alex Steele.

The series follows the blacksmithing wunderkind and Youtuber as he creates an array of iconic weaponry from across the ages. Alec has now made a big move from Norwich to the wilds of Montana, where – with his new and equally youthful bladesmith friend, Will Stelter – he is plying his unique trade among the farmers, miners and ranchers of the famous ‘Big Sky Country’.

“I’m so excited for the launch of series 2 of Forged With Steele where viewers can follow me as I create even more of history’s most astonishing weapons. Since series 1, I’ve advanced my blacksmithing skills and begun learning the art of gem-setting, inlaying and engraving so I can recreate these incredible pieces of history with even more detail.” – Alec Steele

The new 12 part series follows Steele as he crafts a new set of impressive apparatus from a number of historical eras. In the series, he acquires ancient skills including gem-setting, inlaying and engraving, to reconstruct more of history’s most remarkable armaments, including the mighty 16th Century Zweihander – sword which stands at 1.4m high, an ornate Cavalry sabre inspired by those used in the American Civil War, as well as a wicked-looking scythe, worthy of the Grim Reaper, and eighteenth century naval boarding axes.

Steele also tries his hand at playful – but deadly – concealed weapons such as Chinese rope darts and a sword cleverly disguised as a cane.

Steele was first introduced to the art of blacksmithing when he was just 11 years-old at a county fair and over the years has documented his blacksmithing journey and technical prowess: amassing an audience of over 2 million subscribers and a staggering 340+ million video views on YouTube. The first series of Forged With Steele premiered on HISTORY UK in October 2018 and followed the young blacksmith at his workshop in Norwich.

“We’re delighted to welcome Alec back to Sky History, together with a new talent in Will Stelter. Their expertise and crafting skills are mesmerising and their enthusiasm is infectious. This really is history in the making.” – Dan Korn, VP of Programming at A+E Networks UK

The second series of Forged With Steele is currently in production and scheduled for early 2021 on Sky HISTORY, available on Sky, Virgin, BT and Talk Talk.