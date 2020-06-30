Sir Trevor McDonald goes on a Mediterranean adventure with ITV

Telly Today, highlights for June 30th 2020.

The Secret Mediterranean With Trevor McDonald

Legendary broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, best known for his long-running role as anchor on ITN’s News at Ten, switches the studio for the great outdoors. Sir Trevor embarks on a sumptuous and epic journey across the Mediterranean – discovering the unexpected and the forgotten, the extraordinary and the bizarre.



In the first episode of this new series Trevor boards the luxury superyacht The Christina O – once owned by Greek tycoon Aristotle Onasis. It was on this boat that he seduced his future wife Jackie Kennedy and entertained Sir Winston Churchill.

Trevor goes to Turkey and in Izmir witnesses one of the strangest sporting events in the world: Camel Wrestling and his final destination tonight is Italy and magnificent Venice to experience daily life in a city with no roads.

9pm on ITV, UTV and STV



Homemade

This series is a collection of short films created by celebrated filmmakers around the world. Confined at home as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, filmmakers created personal, moving stories that capture our shared experience of life in quarantine. Produced by The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, and Fabula, Homemade is a celebration of the craftsmanship of filmmaking and the enduring power of creativity in the face of a global pandemic.

Filmed using only equipment found at home, the stories range from intimate diaries of the filmmakers’ day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres, offering a magnifying glass over how the lockdown impacted different countries and lives around the world.

From today on NETFLIX



Bake Off: The Professionals



Liam Charles and Tom Allen host the toughest Bake Off on TV, as teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses compete to be crowned best patisserie team in Britain. The teams face testing challenges judged by world-class patisserie experts Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

In this episode, the four remaining teams in this heat are pushed to their limits as they face chocolate week. The teams have no idea what will be asked of them for their first challenge and must rely on their patisserie instincts, innate knowledge and teamwork to create something that will impress the judges. For the second challenge, the teams must construct famous skyline-inspired towering chocolate showpieces, along with geometric chocolate tarts that include a moving part.

Who will conquer chocolate to create stunning works and continue on their patisserie journey, and who will be leaving the competition?

8pm on Channel 4



Holby City



Cameron (Nic Jackman) is gutted when his performance review doesn’t go to plan. But, when tempted, will he take matters into his own hands and cross an ethical line? And is he prepared for a fatal fallout?

Nicky’s (Belinda Owusu) attempts to find a life-saving treatment for Brenda put her at odds with Jac (Rosie Marcel). Torn between the personal and professional, she cannot appease both. Which will she choose? All eyes are on Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) as he recovers from surgery. Meanwhile, Essie (Kaye Wragg) is quietly devastated by events with Isla.

8pm on BBC One

