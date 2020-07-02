The star sign most likely to become a reality TV star has been researched

You’re most likely to become a reality TV star if you’re born between April 20th – May 20th a look into star signs and fame has revealed.

The research, commissioned by PsychicWorld.com, found that ten of the Love Island winners are Tauruses, proving that calm, artistic zodiacs with a love for material things are likely to become successful. It also bodes well for the winners who receive a cash prize.

In second place are Aquariuses. Seven of the previous Love Island winners were born between January 20th – February 18th, as viewers, appear to root for those who are innovative and assertive, but a little shy at first.

Aquariuses are followed by Virgos with six winners, Capricorn with five and Leo with four winners globally.

Unfortunately for Pisces, there were no winners born between February 19th – March 20th for any of the Love Island series. Apparently, sensitive and empathetic contestants like the Pisces aren’t what viewers are looking for in a reality TV star.

The changeable and indecisive Geminis are similarly unfit to become reality TV stars with only one winning in the show’s history. Other unlucky zodiacs include Cancer with two winners, Aries with two winners and Scorpio with three winners.