Princess Anne’s 70th marked with ITV documentary

ITV is to air a 90-minute documentary on HRH The Princess Royal to mark her 70th birthday.

The broadcaster describes the upcoming factual programme, Princess Royal: Anne at 70, as a ‘definitive landmark portrait’ of the ‘royal mould-breaker’, with unprecedented insights into both her public and private personas.

“With exclusive, up close and extensive access to Princess Anne, her family and those closest to her, this fascinating film is a landmark event on a landmark birthday.” – Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual, ITV

With unseen family footage and conversations with the Princess, her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and many others close to her, the Oxford Films production details the Princess Royal’s lifelong juggling of family and duty.

She was the first daughter of a monarch to go to school, the first royal Olympian and the first child of a monarch to insist her children were called ‘Mr’ and ‘Miss’.

School friends recall Princess Anne’s desire to be ‘one of the girls’ before she came of age as the swinging Sixties made way for the turbulent Seventies – and she was feted on the cover of Vogue three times in as many years. Her Ladies in Waiting admit that they struggle to keep up with her relentless pace while her charities reveal a passionate patron who keeps everyone on their toes.

There are insights from those who have been with her during the highs and lows of her life, be it sporting triumphs or the (failed) 1974 kidnap attempt – about which the Princess herself speaks frankly. Viewers will also get a glimpse of her famous work rate as she undertakes a rich variety of engagements at home and abroad – from the catwalk to the turret of a tank. But they’ll also see and hear how she relaxes with her children, her grandchildren and her animals at her Gloucestershire estate while Sir Tim reflects on a shared love of the sea and much else.