The Pembrokeshire Coast, North York Moors and The Fens form BBC Two’s A Wild Year

Telly Today, highlights for Friday, July 3rd 2020.

A Wild Year



In the far southwest corner of Wales lies Pembrokeshire’s rugged coast, on the edge of the Atlantic. Life here is defined by the power of the ocean. The seasons are marked by the arrival of the puffins, which court by tapping their multi-coloured bills. Farmers grow the earliest potatoes on these coasts, while sheep are employed to maintain the clifftop pastures for the rare choughs that use their long red beaks to probe for grubs.

As autumn arrives, the grey seals produce their white-coated pups just before the gales bring the might of the Atlantic Ocean bearing down on these shores. Using a spectacular range of time-lapse techniques, A Wild Year brings fresh insight into the restless rhythms of the British countryside in a new exploration of how and why these extraordinary places are the way they are.

A Wild Year is a unique insight into the nature of three iconic regions of the British countryside: The Pembrokeshire Coast, The North York Moors and The Fens.

9pm on BBC Two



Celebrity Snoop Dogs



Celebrity Snoop Dogs is a celebrity property show like no other, captured by a unique film crew: the celebrities’ pampered pooches.

Channel 4 takes a look around famous homeowners’ abodes, guided by the dogs who live there. Specially kitted out with mounted cameras attached to a harness, the pooches tour their lavish homes and the secluded gardens their owners normally retreat to, to escape the full and unflinching glare of the great British public. Offering a dogs’ eye view of the properties, and with commentary from Kevin McCloud on everything from the architecture to their owners’ choices in décor and feng shui, the show delves deeper into the lives of the celebrities.

While the pooches sniff out treats, chew shoes and go for naps, viewers can play along with the guessing game to try and work out which celebrity owns the adorable doggy. In this edition, cameras snoop inside the home of an adorable five-month-old Cockalier, who’s still finding his feet and enjoys pushing the boundaries.

Tonight’s episode also goes through the door of a very handsome, strong and protective four-year-old Shar Pei, who enjoys patrolling the place and having a good sniff around the bedroom. The question is, who do these beautiful dogs and their fabulous homes belong to?

8.30pm on Channel 4



The Baby Sitters Club



Netflix’s new series The Baby Sitters Club is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all-around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged.

The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert as showrunner and Lucia Aniello as executive producer and director.

From 8am today on NETFLIX



The Golden Girls

We end the week as we started it with the fabulous foursome of Miami in their final afternoon double-bill of the week.

In the first episode, Two Rode Together, which originally aired on NBC stateside in November 1989 Dorothy takes Sophia to Walt Disney World for some quality time with her mother however 82-year-old Sophia has other ideas and wants to ride Space Mountain instead. Meanwhile, Rose and Blanche collaborate on a children’s book.



The second offering today You Gotta Have Hope sees Rose totally convinced that comedian Bob Hope is her real father and that he will perform as the Master of Ceremonies at an upcoming charity benefit when Dorothy has problems finding acts for the hospital variety show. Today’s special guest star is… well you can probably guess.

12.15 and 12.45pm on Channel 5