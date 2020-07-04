Cameras set to roll on Sky’s There’s Something About Movies and A League of Their Own

Filming on Sky entertainment series There’s Something About Movies and A League of Their Own is set to start this month, with both shows landing on screen later this year.

There’s Something About Movies starts filming its third series with Alan Carr at the helm once again.

Jennifer Saunders and Michael Sheen are resuming their roles as team captains. They’ll be joined by Tom Allen, as well as stars of the big screen and guests from the world of entertainment for film trivia, movie insights and more infamous re-enactments.

Guests lined up to put their movie prowess to the test include Stephen Graham, Gemma Arterton, Joanna Lumley, Nick Frost, and comedian Phil Wang.

“Not only am I really excited to be able to leave the house but also I am buzzing to get started on series 3 of There’s Something About Movies, boy have I missed mucking around with Tom Allen, Jennifer Saunders and Michael Sheen and although going to the cinema seems like a distant memory, we will be doing our best to recreate some of the movie magic that we’ve all been missing this summer. Bring it on!” – Alan Carr

The CPL/Motion Content Group co-prod will be getting a Christmas special for the first time. CPL Productions also make A League of Their Own which is going back into production with its fifteenth series.

“We can’t tell you how good it feels to be getting back to the studio,” noted Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff. “We love this show and CPL and Sky have done everything possible to make this happen. There’ll be challenges we can’t wait to get stuck into and we’re sure we’ll be kept on our toes.”

Romesh Ranganathan added: “Despite the challenging circumstances, we are going to do our utmost to make League of their Own as good as it always is, and I can say that with confidence because other people have to sort all that out and it requires no extra work from me”.

The broadcaster has assured fans that the two shows – filmed without a live audience for the first time – will still include ‘challenges’ and ‘fan-favourite end games’.

“We all need some joy in our lives so we are excited to start production on two of our customers’ most loved shows: A League of Their Own and There’s Something About Movies. We have worked extremely hard to ensure safety measures are in place to safeguard our guests and the people making the series. These are specifically tailored to the production needs and we are confident we will deliver two stellar shows for our viewers to enjoy.” – Barbara Lee, Commissioning Editor at Sky

Sky note that it is working with CPL to ‘keep the shows as close to the original formats’ as they possibly can while prioritising the safety and well-being of those involved in making them.