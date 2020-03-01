It was another strong performance for Ant and Dec as their live entertainment show Saturday Night Takeaway topped the night, according to overnight ratings data.

An average of 6.5 million viewers tuned in to ITV from 7.00pm to see singer Anne-Marie open the show, boxer Anthony Joshua take part in ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of My Ear!’ and Stephen Mulhern give one Greggs employee a week off work.

Although Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway topped the night, it was down on the 7.3 million viewers who tuned in for the series launch last week.

Over on BBC One, medical drama Casualty maintained a steady audience of 3.2 million viewers at 9.10pm. This was followed by the BBC Weekend News at 10.00pm which had an audience of 3.7 million viewers. Match Of The Day followed at 10.25pm with 2.5 million viewers.